MOFAIC holds first Francophone Youth Circle in French on Role of Francophone Youth in Sustainable Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 27th 2019 (WAM) - As part of the United Arab Emirates’ strategy to strengthen the development role played by the youth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's Youth Council and Department of Francophone Affairs organised the first-ever French conference for Francophone youth.

The Circle, held at the Sorbonne University - Abu Dhabi, addressed the role of Francophone youth in developing new horizons for sustainable development across all sectors.

The event gathered French-speaking Emirati youth and further highlighted the bridges nurtured by the French language between the UAE and Francophone countries as well as the importance of exchanging experience and drawing on lessons learned to build a sustainable world for future generations.

The circle served as a platform to share new and past experiences, thereby enhancing the skills of diplomats and documenting the impact of Francophone culture on the development process in the country.

It was chaired by Salem Suhail Al Neyadi, Head of Francophone Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who noted that cultural diversity is an integral component of the social fabric in the UAE, which has witnessed a growth in residing francophone communities, whose size is unmatched in the region.

This confirms the bonds of friendship, cooperation and solidarity that unite the United Arab Emirates and French-speaking countries, and highlights the UAE’s commitment to the values and principles of justice, peace and tolerance that it shares with the International Organisation of La Francophonie and which defines the role played by the Organisation in the international arena.

The function was also an opportunity to welcome Amir Fahri, a representative of the Francophone youth, as well as a number of other representatives of the French-speaking diplomatic missions in the country. Additionally, Malian and Gabonese government participants in the UAE Training Program for Diplomats, as well as a number of eminent French-speaking Emirati personalities in the fields of diplomacy, health, culture and energy, were also hosted.

The circle touched on the historical role of the Emirati youth in the development of Francophone relations prior to the foundation of the Louvre Abu Dhabi. It features life stories from experts and specialists who had studied in France and returned to the UAE, and tackled the role of French-speaking Emirati youth in building a sustainable future, in the fields of science, energy, health and technology, digital and future technologies, in culture and diplomacy and other vital sectors, as well as the role of Francophone Arab youth in driving sustainable development towards a prosperous future in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Youth circles are among the initiatives of the Federal Youth Foundation adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. They touch on relevant topics of import for the Emirati youth.

The Youth Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation adopted the slogan "Diplomacy of the Future, Ambition and Hope" and its vision to prepare a promising generation of young diplomats to contribute to the 2021 Youth Agenda, by developing the skills, abilities and competencies of the Ministry’s youth, to highlight the UAE’s efforts in empowering the youth embracing their ambitions and hopes, and promoting diplomatic work based on knowledge and innovation to achieve excellence in foreign policy.

The Council takes responsibility for a number of specialisations, the most important of which is the supervision and organization of youth events and initiatives in the Ministry and state missions abroad. It also participates in the projects of the National Youth Agenda and related efforts, and collaborates with federal authorities, the private sector and any other entities wishing to implement a special event with the youth in the Ministry.