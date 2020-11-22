MOFAIC honours 'GCC Family Reunion Team'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, held a remote honouring ceremony for the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, "Family Reunion Team," in recognition of its evacuation operations during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The team also facilitated the necessary procedures for the safe entry of over 10,000 GCC citizens to the UAE via land ports, in coordination with Emirati diplomatic missions, embassies abroad and relevant authorities around the country.

Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, honoured the team from the Federal Identity and Citizenship Agency led by Major Ali Mohammed Al Mansoori; the team from the UAE Embassy in Riyadh monitored by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Riyadh, and led by Murshid Ahmed Al Rumaithi; the team from the UAE Embassy in Muscat monitored by Ambassador Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi and led by Khalid Ali Abdullah Al Tunaiji, and the team from the UAE Consulate in Jeddah monitored by Consul Nasser bin Huwaidin Al Katby.

He also honoured the Department of Foreign Nationals Affairs, the Department of Diplomats Affairs, the Department of Citizens Affairs, the Department of Operations and the call centre teams of the MOFAIC.

Belhoul then lauded the efforts of the teams to reunite families from around the GCC while prioritising the interests of the UAE and its citizens and residents over all other considerations, despite the dire conditions and challenges facing by the country during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan and Mohammed Al Suwaidi expressed their pride at the teams, which have proven their excellence during the pandemic.