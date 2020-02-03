UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Honours Strategic Partners, Business Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, honoured its strategic partners and various business leaders, on the sidelines of the 14th Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions Forum, in the presence of Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

At the start of the event, which aimed to appreciate the efforts of the honourees to reinforce the ministry's work, Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic Affairs at MoFAIC, stated that the honouring celebrates the sustainable partnership established between the ministry and its strategic partners.

He also noted that the ministry’s "Economic Affairs Department" reviewed and developed its 2019 strategy to avoid previous issues and keep pace with the latest developments to the Emirati economy. It also drafted a comprehensive national economic diplomacy strategy, which will create a true partnership between the ministry and the country’s economic sectors, he added.

To attract foreign investment to the country, a new strategy has been drafted for this purpose, he further added, noting that it will help transform the UAE from an advanced commercial centre to a key link in the added value chain of the most important commodities and products traded regionally and internationally.

He also stressed the importance of the UAE’s economic diplomacy in safeguarding the country’s economic interests, through its pivotal role in encouraging trade and investment.

Entities and companies honoured include the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mubadala Investment Company, Oumolat Security Printing, Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Emirates airlines, Etihad airlines and Dubai FDI.

The UAE Ambassadors Forum is held annually in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and is a key platform for the country’s ambassadors to network, interact and exchange views and ideas.

