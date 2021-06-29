MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smart Authentication System’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) announced the introduction of the "UAE Academic Certificate Smart Authentication System" that is available on its website and smart application, as part of its smart transformation project aimed at providing services to the public around the clock.

The service will enable graduates to apply for authentication services and follow up their applications virtually without the need to visit customer happiness centres.

Graduates wishing to authenticate their academic certificates or grade results electronically must visit MoFAIC's website, www.

mofaic.gov.ae, or download its smart application, UAEMOFAIC, and follow relevant instructions. They can also select their required certificate delivery service.

Fees can be paid via credit cards or e-dirham cards, and users will be directed to the delivery page to fill in the necessary information. They will also be asked to present their original certificates and can request as many copies to be authenticated as they want.

MoFAIC advises graduates to gather all necessary accreditations from relevant educational authorities before applying for the service.