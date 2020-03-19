UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Launches Hotline To Help Holders Of Valid Residence Permits Abroad, Emergency Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid residence permits abroad, emergency cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) In reference to the UAE’s announcement of a renewable two-week suspension of entry for valid residence permit holders, who are currently out of the country, that entered into effect at noon on Thursday, March 19, as part of preventive procedures amidst the spread of COVID-19 around the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has established a round-the-clock helpline to facilitate procedures.

Holders of valid residence permits overseas and their family members and first-degree relatives in the UAE can call the helpline 0097124965228 for enquiries and assistance for humanitarian and emergency cases to ensure their safe return to the UAE, the Ministry said.

The Ministry explained that these measures were part of precautionary and preventive efforts taken by the UAE to contain the spread of COVID-19.

