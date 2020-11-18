MoFAIC launches online service for issuance of diplomatic consular, NGO cards and special cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 18th November 2020 (WAM) - In line the UAE leadership’s directives and visionary stance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), proactively invested in state-of-the-art technologies and established an advanced digital infrastructure to provide its customers with a range of electronic and smart services.

With this perspective, MoFAIC launched online services for the issuance of diplomatic and consular cards, NGO cards and special cards through the Ministry’s official website, to provide services to the public wherever they are and around the clock.

The service allows diplomatic and consular missions and international organizations accredited to the UAE to submit their request and track its progress and completion online, as the Ministry endeavors to provide outstanding, simple and swift services to customers.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that: "This is an important step in the digital transformation process pursued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in its aim to create a sustainable environment and an integrated infrastructure.

It also aims to enhance the ministry's role by using modern and innovative technology to proactively provide digital and smart services to customers anytime, anywhere."

The smart card issuance service is the first phase, and will be followed by several stages for other smart services, according to the initial classification of survey results as received from foreign missions in the country. This first phase is part of the digital transformation project for services provided to foreign missions accredited to the UAE.

The Ministry also confirmed the provision of all its services electronically, particularly smart attestations. These can be availed through the ministry's website www.mofaic.gov.ae and UAEMOFAIC smartphone application.