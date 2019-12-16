MoFAIC official attends Embassy of Kazakhstan reception

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Dr. Obaid Al Hairi Salem Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs, last night attended the reception hosted by Madiyar Menilbeko, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

In his speech on the occasion, Ambassador Menilbeko commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which are witnessing progress and prosperity in various fields.

He also hailed the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the strong relations between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, senior officials, members of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Kazakh community in the country.