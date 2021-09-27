UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Official Receives Credentials Of Consul-General Of Bangladesh

Mon 27th September 2021

MoFAIC official receives credentials of Consul-General of Bangladesh

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Maktoum bin Butti bin Suhail Al Maktoum, Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has met with Jamal Hossain, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dubai

