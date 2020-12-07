MoFAIC receives a copy of credentials of the new Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received virtually a copy of the credentials of Moez Benmim, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Tunisia.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.