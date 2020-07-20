MoFAIC receives a copy of credentials of the new Ambassador of Malta to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Malta.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed her pleasure at representing her country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.