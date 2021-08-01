UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Ambassador Of Barbados To The UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has received a copy of the credentials of Gabriel Abed, Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE.

Ghobash wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Barbados.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

