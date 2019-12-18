UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Colombian Ambassador To UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Jaime Amin, newly appointed Ambassador of Colombia to the United Arab Emirates.

The Under-Secretary wished the Colombian Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

