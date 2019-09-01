MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Ambassador

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, received today a copy of credentials of Jaan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia to UAE, at the ministry.

Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wished him good luck and success to perform his mission to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and his country.

In turn, the Estonian diplomat expressed his happiness about representing his country in the UAE and lauded the UAE's regional and international stature thanks to the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.