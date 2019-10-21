UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Latvian Ambassador To UAE

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:00 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Latvian Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) Shihab Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Atis Sjanits, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the United Arab Emirates.

The Under-Secretary wished the Latvian Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

