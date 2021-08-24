UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Luxembourg's New Ambassador To UAE

Tue 24th August 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Robert Michel Lauer, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Luxembourg.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

