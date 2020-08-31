MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Mauritania to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, received a copy of the credentials of Mohamed Ahmed Salem, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Mauritania.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.