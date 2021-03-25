UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Ambassador Of Tuvalu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has received a copy of the credentials of Aunese Makoi Simati, Ambassador of Tuvalu to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Tuvalu.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

