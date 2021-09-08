MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), received a copy of the credentials of Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Jordan.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.