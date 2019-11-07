UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Ambassador Of Zimbabwe To UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Dr. Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Faheem wished the Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

