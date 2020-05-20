MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received virtually a copy of the credentials of Dhamika Malraj De Silva, newly appointed Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Faheem wished the Sri Lankan Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.