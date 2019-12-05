MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Cuban Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Roberto Blanco Domenguiz, newly appointed Ambassador of Cuba to the United Arab Emirates.

The Undersecretary wished the Ambassador of Cuba all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The Cuban Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.