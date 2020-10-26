UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New French Ambassador To UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2020) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Xavier Chatel, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and France.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

