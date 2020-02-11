MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Greek Ambassador to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a copy of the credentials of Dionyssios Zois, Greek Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Greece.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.