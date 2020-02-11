UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Greek Ambassador To The UAE

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Greek Ambassador to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a copy of the credentials of Dionyssios Zois, Greek Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Greece.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates Greece

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

24 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

31 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

9 minutes ago

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

9 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

9 minutes ago

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.