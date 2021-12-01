UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Indian Ambassador To UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of Republic of India to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in his tasks to enhance relations and cooperation between the UAE and India.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

