MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Israeli Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has received a copy of the credentials of Amir Hayek, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing relations between the UAE and Israel.

The newly appointed ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which he said enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.