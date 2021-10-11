UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Israeli Ambassador To UAE

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Israeli Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has received a copy of the credentials of Amir Hayek, Ambassador of the State of Israel to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing relations between the UAE and Israel.

The newly appointed ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which he said enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

Israel UAE

Recent Stories

China release 150,000 tonnes of national metal res ..

China release 150,000 tonnes of national metal reserves

6 minutes ago
 China post records fastest profit growth in five y ..

China post records fastest profit growth in five years

6 minutes ago
 Nuland Says Negotiations in Moscow to Focus on Sta ..

Nuland Says Negotiations in Moscow to Focus on Stable, Predictable US-Russian Re ..

6 minutes ago
 Austrian Ambassador in Paris to Become New Foreign ..

Austrian Ambassador in Paris to Become New Foreign Minister - Reports

6 minutes ago
 New Tunisia government sworn in

New Tunisia government sworn in

11 minutes ago
 Tunisia president appoints new govt nearly 3 month ..

Tunisia president appoints new govt nearly 3 months after power grab

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.