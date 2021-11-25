UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Japanese Ambassador To UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing relations between the UAE and Japan.

The newly appointed ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More Stories From Middle East

