MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Kyrgyzstani Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Abdilatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policies of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.