MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of New Singaporean Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Singaporean Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Kamal R Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Singapore.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international stature thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

