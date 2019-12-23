MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Tanzanian Ambassador

Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Mohammed Abdallah Mtonga, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Mohammed Abdallah Mtonga, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates.

The Undersecretary wished the Tanzanian Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The Tanzanian Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.