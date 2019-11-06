UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Newly Appointed Canadian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of newly appointed Canadian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received today a copy of the credentials of Marcy Grossman, newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Faheem wished the Canadian Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Canada.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed her pleasure at representing her country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position as a result of the visionary policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

