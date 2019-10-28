UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Panamanian Ambassador To The UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Panamanian Ambassador to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Ricardo Laverie, newly appointed Ambassador of Panama to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Faheem wished the Panamanian Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Panama.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position as a result of the visionary policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Panama United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Exhibition "Hidden in Plain Sight" inaugurated at ..

19 minutes ago

Iraq army declares curfew in Baghdad after student ..

23 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Finals results

23 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

36 minutes ago

Germany's CDU Says Coalitions With Die Linke or Af ..

33 minutes ago

French Researcher Marchal Detained in Iran Accused ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.