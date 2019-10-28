MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Panamanian Ambassador to the UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Ricardo Laverie, newly appointed Ambassador of Panama to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Faheem wished the Panamanian Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Panama.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position as a result of the visionary policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.