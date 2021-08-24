UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Sweden's New Ambassador To UAE

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Sweden&#039;s new Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Sweden.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed her pleasure at representing her country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Sweden United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Luxembourg& ..

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Luxembourg&#039;s new Ambassador to UAE

16 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak mourns death of Sheikh ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak mourns death of Sheikha Badriah

31 minutes ago
 Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

46 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

1 hour ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.