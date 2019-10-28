MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of US Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received Monday copies of the credentials of John Rakolta Jr. US Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the US Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and the United States.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position as a result of the visionary policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.