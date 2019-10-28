UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoFAIC Receives Copy Of Credentials Of US Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of US Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Shihab Al Faheem, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received Monday copies of the credentials of John Rakolta Jr. US Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Faheem wished the US Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and the United States.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position as a result of the visionary policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE United States United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.