MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy For New Ambassador Of Turkey To The UAE

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassador of Turkey to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) received a copy of the credentials of Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Turkey.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

