UrduPoint.com

‏‎MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy From Ambassador Of Kosovo To The UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:30 PM

‏‎MoFAIC receives credentials copy from Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Xhabir Hamiti, the Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Kosovo.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovatio ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development a ..

2 minutes ago
 AQU celebrates the World Arabic Language Day

AQU celebrates the World Arabic Language Day

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

47 minutes ago
 Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders ..

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

4 minutes ago
 Pooran leads West Indies to 207-3 in final T20I af ..

Pooran leads West Indies to 207-3 in final T20I after Covid scare

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.