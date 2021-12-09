UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy From Ambassador Of Algeria

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Alya Mohamed Almehrezi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), received a copy of the credentials of Khemissi Arif, Ambassador of Algeria to the UAE.

Almehrezi wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Algeria.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More Stories From Middle East

