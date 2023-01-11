MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Ivan Jordanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the UAE.

Alblooki wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Bulgarian Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.