MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has received a copy of the credentials of Ahmad Fadil Bin Haji Shamsuddin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE.

Alblooki wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

