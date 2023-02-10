UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has received a copy of the credentials of Ahmad Fadil Bin Haji Shamsuddin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE.

Alblooki wished the new Ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

UAE Malaysia

Recent Stories

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

32 minutes ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

52 minutes ago
 Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for comple ..

Taxation measures of Rs170b to be taken for completion of EFF’s ninth review: ..

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.