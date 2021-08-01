UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy Of Ghana's Ambassador To UAE

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 06:30 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has received a copy of the credentials of Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the UAE.

Ghobash wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Ghana.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

