MoFAIC Receives Credentials Of Ambassador Of Finland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials of Ambassador of Finland

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Marianne Nissila, the new Ambassador of Finland to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in her role in strengthening UAE-Finnish ties.

Finnish ambassador expressed her pleasure at representing her country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

