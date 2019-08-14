MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Jorge Agustin Molina Arambarri, the new Ambassador of Argentina to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Argentine ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, praising its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.