MoFAIC Receives Credentials Of Canadian Consul-General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, received the credentials of Jean-Philippe Linteau, the new Consul-General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Mutaiwee welcomed the new envoy and wished him success in his new assignment, hailing the political, economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

