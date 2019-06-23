MoFAIC receives credentials of Iraq Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Zaid Ezzeddine Mohammed Nouri, the new Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Iraq ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.