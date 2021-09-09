MoFAIC receives credentials of Iraqi Consul-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy-Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has met with Amad Abdulhamid Mohammed, Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.