MoFAIC Receives Credentials Of Iraqi Consul-General

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2021) Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy-Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), has met with Amad Abdulhamid Mohammed, Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai, and received his credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

