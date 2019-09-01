MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Mohammad Tarid bin Sufian, the new Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Malaysian ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the wise policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.