MoFAIC Receives Credentials Of New Ambassador Of Korea

Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a copy of the credentials of Lee Seok Gu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

The newly appointed Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

