MoFAIC Receives Credentials Of New Kenyan Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th November 2019 (WAM) - Shihab Al Fahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, received a copy of the credentials of Kariuki Mugwe, newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the UAE.

The Under-Secretary wished the Kenyan Ambassador all success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

Ambassador Mugwe expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

