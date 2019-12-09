MoFAIC receives credentials of Thai Consul-General

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Abdulrahman Ghanem Al Mutaiwee, Director of the Dubai Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, received the credentials of Chairat Sirivat, the new Consul-General of Thailand in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Al Mutaiwee welcomed the new envoy and wished him success in his new assignment, hailing the political, economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.