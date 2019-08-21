UrduPoint.com
MoFAIC Receives Lithuanian Ambassador Credentials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 03:15 PM

MoFAIC receives Lithuanian Ambassador credentials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Edminas Bagdonas, the new Ambassador of Lithuania to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening Emirati-Lithuanian ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

