MoFAIC Receives Pakistan Ambassador Credentials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:15 PM

MoFAIC receives Pakistan Ambassador credentials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today received a copy of the credentials of Ghulam Dastagir, the new Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Pakistan ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

